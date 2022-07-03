Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,800 shares, a decline of 38.2% from the May 31st total of 195,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,208.0 days.

Shares of Oracle Co. Japan stock remained flat at $$57.29 during trading on Friday. Oracle Co. Japan has a 1-year low of $54.81 and a 1-year high of $92.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.46.

Oracle Co. Japan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation Japan engages in the development and sale of software and hardware products and solutions in Japan. The company operates through three segments: Cloud and License, Hardware Systems, and Services. It sells software solutions, such as relational database management software, middleware, and applications; hardware, including servers, storage devices, and network devices for use in building and operating IT environments, such as cloud computing environments; and cloud services through Internet and other networks, as well as provides software license update rights and technical support.

