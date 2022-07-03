OST (OST) One Day Volume Hits $133.00

OST (OST) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One OST coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OST has a market cap of $334,442.23 and $133.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OST has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.
OST Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “
