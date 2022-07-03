Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 1,070 ($13.13) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,380 ($16.93) target price on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

LON OXB opened at GBX 466 ($5.72) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £447.70 million and a PE ratio of 2,219.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 493.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 710.83. Oxford Biomedica has a 12-month low of GBX 414 ($5.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,678 ($20.59).

In other news, insider Catherine Moukheibir acquired 2,467 shares of Oxford Biomedica stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 571 ($7.01) per share, for a total transaction of £14,086.57 ($17,282.01). Also, insider Stuart Paynter acquired 3,915 shares of Oxford Biomedica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 508 ($6.23) per share, with a total value of £19,888.20 ($24,399.71).

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of cell and gene therapy products in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates various therapeutic genes.

