Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. AvalonBay Communities comprises approximately 1.3% of Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $14,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 2,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 277,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,823,000 after buying an additional 18,173 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 87,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,794,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 193,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,015,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AVB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.28.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $196.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.61. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $183.35 and a one year high of $259.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 79.10%.

About AvalonBay Communities (Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.