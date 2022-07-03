Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Has $13.27 Million Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $13,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Albemarle by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.9% in the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $205.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.17. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $291.48.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.65. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.39%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ALB shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $243.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.40.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

