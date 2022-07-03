Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Has $7.73 Million Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $7,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,343,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,997,639,000 after buying an additional 1,119,895 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $1,501,665,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,388,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,206,521,000 after buying an additional 754,483 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,600,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,299,000 after buying an additional 647,007 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,984,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,923,000 after buying an additional 73,304 shares during the period. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $90.60 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $87.61 and a one year high of $133.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.73.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.32%.

BXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Boston Properties from $143.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.23.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

