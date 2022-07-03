Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Has $74.37 Million Stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Texas Pacific Land makes up approximately 6.3% of Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $74,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPL. THRC Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,738,000. Wedgewood Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,277,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,603,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 1,123.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,088,000 after buying an additional 7,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,292,000 after buying an additional 6,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPL opened at $1,526.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 1.99. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1-year low of $946.29 and a 1-year high of $1,756.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,484.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,323.08.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $12.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.82 by ($1.18). The company had revenue of $147.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 60.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $23.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $92.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.25%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

