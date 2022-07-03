Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Murphy Oil accounts for approximately 1.4% of Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $16,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 16.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the first quarter valued at about $525,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MUR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Murphy Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Murphy Oil to $49.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

In related news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $9,688,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 814,664 shares in the company, valued at $35,079,431.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP E Ted Botner sold 10,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $455,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 282,498 shares of company stock worth $12,204,359 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUR stock opened at $30.39 on Friday. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $45.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.50.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $552.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently 109.38%.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

