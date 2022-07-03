PAID Network (PAID) Market Capitalization Hits $2.99 Million

PAID Network (PAID) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 3rd. PAID Network has a total market cap of $2.99 million and $42,481.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PAID Network has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. One PAID Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0360 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00165254 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005124 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.59 or 0.00710733 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00080450 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00016110 BTC.

PAID Network Coin Profile

PAID Network launched on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

Buying and Selling PAID Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

