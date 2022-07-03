Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,101,700 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the May 31st total of 10,007,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 901,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PALAF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.41. The company had a trading volume of 200,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,129. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.56. Paladin Energy has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $0.80.

Paladin Energy Company Profile

Paladin Energy Limited develops and operates uranium mines in Australia, Canada, and Africa. The company operates through Exploration, Namibia, and Australia segments. Its flagship project is the Langer Heinrich mine located in the Namib Desert in Namibia. The company was formerly known as Paladin Resources Ltd and changed its name to Paladin Energy Limited in November 2007.

