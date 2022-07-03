Pangolin Price Down 23.7% Over Last Week (PNG)

Pangolin (PNG) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Pangolin has a total market capitalization of $4.32 million and approximately $229,985.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pangolin has traded 23.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pangolin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0381 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00161404 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005183 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $149.89 or 0.00777576 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00085152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00016291 BTC.

About Pangolin

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,317,861 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

