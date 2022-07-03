Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Decreases Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 85.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 191,510 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,853,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,616,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,887 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,489,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,575,246,000 after purchasing an additional 93,032 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,322 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,762,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,346,900,000 after purchasing an additional 165,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,959,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $966,940,000 after purchasing an additional 118,361 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

IJR traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,420,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,111,932. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.40. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $88.53 and a 1 year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.