Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Has $403,000 Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 88.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000.

Shares of VUG traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $225.06. 1,006,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,832. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $236.43 and its 200 day moving average is $269.31. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $213.19 and a 1-year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

