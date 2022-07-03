Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Trading Down 9.7% Over Last 7 Days (PSG)

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. In the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for $6.06 or 0.00031445 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market cap of $18.87 million and $2.84 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00162372 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005181 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $139.56 or 0.00723774 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00084505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00016213 BTC.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,111,216 coins. The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios . The official website for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Buying and Selling Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token directly using US dollars.

