Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) is Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin accounts for about 1.8% of Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Parker-Hannifin worth $20,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PH. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,191,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,969,643,000 after purchasing an additional 88,326 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,226,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,662,740,000 after acquiring an additional 130,530 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,079,000 after acquiring an additional 105,181 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $720,070,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,352,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,101,000 after acquiring an additional 163,952 shares during the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.31.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $249.06 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.44 and a fifty-two week high of $340.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $263.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.14%.

In other news, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,998,483.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Wainscott bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $267.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,238.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

