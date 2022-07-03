ParkinGo (GOT) Trading 36.9% Lower Over Last Week

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One ParkinGo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0251 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $506,839.28 and $101.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 36.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,169.35 or 0.99796672 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00042910 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005099 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00023442 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005203 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

