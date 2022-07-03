PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) Short Interest Down 28.6% in June

PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 833,000 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the May 31st total of 1,166,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 143.6 days.
PAX Global Technology stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.78. 26,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.77. PAX Global Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $1.39.
