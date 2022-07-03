Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stake Lessened by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,303 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $7,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $116.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.55 and a twelve month high of $141.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.77.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

