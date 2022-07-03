Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) PT Lowered to $20.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PTON. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JMP Securities raised Peloton Interactive from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $51.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.90.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

PTON opened at $9.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.58. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $8.74 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $964.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.81 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 49.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.79%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 4,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $70,894.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,528 shares in the company, valued at $102,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 34.0% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 8,044 shares in the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 13.6% in the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 30.0% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 132,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 16.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,124,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,171 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at $661,000. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.