Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of PWOD opened at $22.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.77. The stock has a market cap of $161.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.55. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.27 million for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 23.04%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. Penns Woods Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.39%.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Grafmyre acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.45 per share, for a total transaction of $58,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,550.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Kranich acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.63 per share, for a total transaction of $28,287.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,535.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,190 shares of company stock worth $189,783. Insiders own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PWOD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 137.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 26,012 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.

