Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.06 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 11.3% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 778.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 18,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after buying an additional 16,345 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY opened at $324.71 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $220.20 and a 52 week high of $330.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.11, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $301.37 and a 200-day moving average of $278.70.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 39,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $11,548,057.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,835,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,025,724,022.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,140,073 shares of company stock valued at $355,891,104. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.65.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

