Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Has $25.38 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,401 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 1.1% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $25,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Collective Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 19,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 241,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,058,000 after purchasing an additional 9,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 58,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

VYM stock opened at $102.73 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.63 and a 1-year high of $115.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.98.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.