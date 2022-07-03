Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Has $686,000 Stock Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 845.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $163,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,180,253.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEB opened at $16.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.40 and its 200-day moving average is $22.42. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.75). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. Analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.40%.

PEB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.25 to $23.25 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.46.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

