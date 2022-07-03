Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Invests $226,000 in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,524 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLK. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $535,507,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Splunk by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,420,664 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $395,839,000 after buying an additional 838,240 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,658,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Splunk by 25,218.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 658,792 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $76,235,000 after buying an additional 656,190 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in Splunk by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,776,968 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $205,631,000 after buying an additional 515,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $175.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.95.

In other Splunk news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $2,747,352.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,095,846.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $36,237.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,135,699. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,456 shares of company stock worth $2,861,364. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SPLK opened at $91.96 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.63 and a twelve month high of $176.66. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.87.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.42. Splunk had a negative net margin of 41.20% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. The company had revenue of $674.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.84) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

