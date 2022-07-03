Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,858 shares during the quarter. Blackstone makes up approximately 1.7% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $39,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Blackstone by 152.0% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $92.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.97 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.80 and its 200 day moving average is $115.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.93%.

Several research firms have commented on BX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $182.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.36.

In other news, Director James Breyer acquired 9,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,840.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,701,103.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $424,065.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,311,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,310,582.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and have sold 514,450 shares worth $27,576,536. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

