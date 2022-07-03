Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 8,424 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,424 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LGL Partners LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

SHY stock opened at $82.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.88. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.94 and a 52-week high of $86.34.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%.

