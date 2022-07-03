Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Raises Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $61.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.04 and a beta of 1.22. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.86 and a 52-week high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.26.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $588.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.85 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $434,635.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,393,689.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOCU. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $180.00 to $151.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.60.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

