Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 452,600 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the May 31st total of 623,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 413,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Perion Network by 983.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 27,545 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Perion Network by 6.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Perion Network in the first quarter worth $296,000. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Perion Network by 3.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,630,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,671,000 after buying an additional 50,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Perion Network in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perion Network currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.80.

Shares of Perion Network stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.32. The company had a trading volume of 127,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,206. Perion Network has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $33.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.19. The stock has a market cap of $813.77 million, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.29.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.02 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Perion Network will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

