Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Short Interest Update

Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,434,800 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the May 31st total of 1,724,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 49.0 days.

PMNXF traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.10. 66,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,181. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.25. Perseus Mining has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $1.53.

About Perseus Mining

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company primarily holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and Sissingué and Yaoure gold projects located in Côte d'Ivoire. Perseus Mining Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

