Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Short Interest Update

Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,434,800 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the May 31st total of 1,724,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 49.0 days.
PMNXF traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.10. 66,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,181. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.25. Perseus Mining has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $1.53.
