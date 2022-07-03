Phala Network (PHA) Trading Down 5.8% Over Last Week

Phala Network (PHA) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. In the last seven days, Phala Network has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. One Phala Network coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000547 BTC on major exchanges. Phala Network has a market capitalization of $28.33 million and $2.54 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Phala Network Coin Profile

Phala Network (PHA) is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,000,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala Network Coin Trading

