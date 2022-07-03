Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAXW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAXW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a drop of 32.2% from the May 31st total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC lifted its position in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAXW – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC’s holdings in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBAXW remained flat at $$0.10 on Friday. Phoenix Biotech Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13.

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the life sciences sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

