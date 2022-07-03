Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Acquires 6,811 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,811 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $4,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRFZ. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF alerts:

Shares of PRFZ stock opened at $155.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.08. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.46 and a fifty-two week high of $202.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.