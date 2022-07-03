Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,600 Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. owned 0.27% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PJUN. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 5.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,343,000. Straight Path Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000.

PJUN opened at $29.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.28. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New has a one year low of $28.37 and a one year high of $32.38.

