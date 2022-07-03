Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Has $722,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,490 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPTS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 26,069.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,290,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,276,000 after buying an additional 15,231,617 shares during the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 884.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,706,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,366,000 after buying an additional 5,127,455 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 597.4% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,839,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,420,000 after buying an additional 2,432,740 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,486,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,104,000 after buying an additional 1,998,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,478,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPTS stock opened at $29.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.85. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $30.70.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.