Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Makes New $1.96 Million Investment in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 93,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,000. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF makes up about 1.5% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,186,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,004,000 after buying an additional 21,215 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,017,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,431,000 after purchasing an additional 134,272 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 953,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,468,000 after acquiring an additional 456,967 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 800,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,307,000 after acquiring an additional 67,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $10,804,000.

Shares of FENY stock opened at $19.66 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $25.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.92 and a 200 day moving average of $19.88.

