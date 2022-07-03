Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Takes $1.45 Million Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,000. Vanguard Financials ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,681 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,345,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of VFH stock opened at $78.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.53. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.85 and a fifty-two week high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.