Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PJAN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 164.4% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 164.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Finally, Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000.

PJAN stock opened at $30.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.78. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $33.43.

