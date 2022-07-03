Piper Sandler Lowers Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Price Target to $79.00

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.71.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $85.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.97. The company has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $69.88 and a 1 year high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $302,143.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,704.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

