Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) PT Lowered to $28.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PLUG. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.81.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $17.18 on Wednesday. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $46.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 10.51, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.60 and a 200-day moving average of $22.40.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.99 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 97.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. The company’s revenue was up 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Plug Power by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,496,523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,444,708,000 after buying an additional 2,463,961 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Plug Power by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,677,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $391,312,000 after buying an additional 348,875 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,732,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Plug Power by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,816,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $192,165,000 after buying an additional 165,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Plug Power by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,968,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,536,000 after buying an additional 495,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power (Get Rating)

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.