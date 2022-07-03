Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PBPB. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Potbelly in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Potbelly from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

PBPB stock opened at $5.48 on Thursday. Potbelly has a fifty-two week low of $4.83 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.77. The stock has a market cap of $158.14 million, a PE ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.39.

Potbelly ( NASDAQ:PBPB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $98.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.70 million. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 938.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Potbelly will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Potbelly by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Potbelly by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Potbelly by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 55,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Potbelly by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 95,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 54,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Potbelly by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.78% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops. As of December 26, 2021, it had 443 shops in 33 states and the District of Columbia, which included 397 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002.

