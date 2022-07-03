Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a drop of 37.8% from the May 31st total of 3,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 833,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Shares of Primo Water stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.57. 941,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,059. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -678.50 and a beta of 1.33. Primo Water has a fifty-two week low of $12.46 and a fifty-two week high of $20.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.07.

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.19 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Primo Water will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Primo Water’s payout ratio is presently -1,400.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Primo Water by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,494,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,971,000 after acquiring an additional 179,191 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Primo Water by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,782,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170,012 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 20,380 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 591,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,432,000 after buying an additional 279,061 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 156,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Company Profile (Get Rating)

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.