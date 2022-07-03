Principal Millennials ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) Short Interest Down 45.7% in June

Principal Millennials ETF (NASDAQ:GENY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 45.7% from the May 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Millennials ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Principal Millennials ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Principal Millennials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Principal Millennials ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Principal Millennials ETF by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Principal Millennials ETF stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.78. 629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,591. Principal Millennials ETF has a 1-year low of $38.22 and a 1-year high of $66.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.05.

