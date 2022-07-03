Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a decline of 42.7% from the May 31st total of 48,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 117,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on PFIE shares. Univest Sec raised shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Dawson James boosted their price target on shares of Profire Energy from $1.65 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Profire Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFIE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.40. 132,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,399. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.25. Profire Energy has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $1.59.

Profire Energy ( NASDAQ:PFIE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 million. Profire Energy had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 0.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Profire Energy will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Profire Energy by 20.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 648,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 110,030 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Profire Energy by 106.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 135,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 69,884 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Profire Energy by 40.7% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,283,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 371,015 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Profire Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,999,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 20,491 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Profire Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 469,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 11,461 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

