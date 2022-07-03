Progress Software’s (PRGS) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Progress Software’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.00.

PRGS opened at $45.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.07. Progress Software has a 52-week low of $41.68 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.73 and its 200-day moving average is $46.43.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The software maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Progress Software will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.11%.

In other news, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 1,756 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $86,184.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at $80,834.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Francis Kane sold 5,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $231,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,705.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,878 shares of company stock worth $1,051,308 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,996 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

