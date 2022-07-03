Provident Wealth Management LLC Buys 9,140 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,140 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 9.6% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Provident Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.51% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $15,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

NYSEARCA:VOOV traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.44. 177,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,885. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.02. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $128.39 and a 12 month high of $155.00.

