Provident Wealth Management LLC Has $802,000 Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Provident Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. QCM Cayman Ltd. grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

Shares of ARKK stock traded up $1.34 on Friday, hitting $41.22. The stock had a trading volume of 24,141,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,010,566. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $131.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.09.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.