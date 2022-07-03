Provident Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Provident Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNDF. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 407.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.38. 883,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,283. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $27.82 and a twelve month high of $34.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.67.

