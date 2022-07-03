Provident Wealth Management LLC Sells 53,943 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Provident Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 98.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,943 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XMLV. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after buying an additional 8,186 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 82,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 19,092 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 11,861 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XMLV traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.34. 56,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,493. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.52. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $49.07 and a 52-week high of $58.81.

