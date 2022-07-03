PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY) Short Interest Update

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.0 days.

OTCMKTS PTNDY remained flat at $$18.27 during trading hours on Friday. PT Vale Indonesia Tbk has a 12-month low of $16.49 and a 12-month high of $27.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.91.

Get PT Vale Indonesia Tbk alerts:

Separately, DBS Vickers cut shares of PT Vale Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 7,600.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk engages in the exploration and mining, processing, storage, transportation, and marketing of nickel and related mineral products in Indonesia, Canada, and Japan. It operates a concession area of 118,017 hectares located in central, south, and southeast Sulawesi. The company also explores for iron ore and pellets, nickel, manganese and ferroalloys, coal, and copper deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PT Vale Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Vale Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.