Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PLSE. HC Wainwright downgraded Pulse Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens cut Pulse Biosciences from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

PLSE stock opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. Pulse Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $29.16. The company has a market cap of $45.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.16.

Pulse Biosciences ( NASDAQ:PLSE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 11.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Pulse Biosciences during the third quarter worth $86,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 14,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. 13.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

