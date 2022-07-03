Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PLSE. HC Wainwright downgraded Pulse Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens cut Pulse Biosciences from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.
PLSE stock opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. Pulse Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $29.16. The company has a market cap of $45.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.16.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 11.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Pulse Biosciences during the third quarter worth $86,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 14,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. 13.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Pulse Biosciences (Get Rating)
Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pulse Biosciences (PLSE)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.